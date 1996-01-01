Which of the following situations is more likely to occur in a strong economy?
A
High inflation and declining purchasing power
B
Low unemployment rates and rising incomes
C
Decreased consumer spending and investment
D
Increasing business closures and layoffs
Step 1: Understand the characteristics of a strong economy. Typically, a strong economy is marked by robust economic growth, low unemployment, rising incomes, and increased consumer and business confidence.
Step 2: Analyze each option in the context of a strong economy. For example, high inflation and declining purchasing power usually indicate economic problems, not strength.
Step 3: Consider low unemployment rates and rising incomes. These are classic indicators of a strong economy because more people have jobs and higher incomes, which boosts spending and economic activity.
Step 4: Evaluate decreased consumer spending and investment. This scenario suggests economic weakness, as consumers and businesses are less confident and less willing to spend or invest.
Step 5: Look at increasing business closures and layoffs. This also signals economic trouble, as companies are failing and unemployment is rising, which contradicts the idea of a strong economy.
