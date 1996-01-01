Which best describes the availability of substitutes in a monopoly?
A
Substitutes are available, but they are perfect substitutes.
B
There are no close substitutes for the monopolist's product.
C
Substitutes are available only if the monopolist sets a low price.
D
There are many close substitutes available in the market.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a monopoly: A monopoly is a market structure where a single firm is the sole producer of a product with no close substitutes.
Recall the definition of substitutes: Substitutes are products that consumers can use in place of another product, typically leading to competition between firms.
Analyze the nature of substitutes in a monopoly: Since the monopolist is the only supplier, there are no close substitutes available for its product, which gives the monopolist significant market power.
Evaluate the given options: The correct description should reflect the absence of close substitutes, as this is a key characteristic of monopoly markets.
Conclude that the best description is: 'There are no close substitutes for the monopolist's product,' because this explains why the monopolist can control price without losing all customers to competitors.
