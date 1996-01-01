Which of the following best describes the difference between inflation and deflation?
A
Inflation is caused by a decrease in the money supply, while deflation is caused by an increase in the money supply.
B
Inflation and deflation both refer to a rise in the value of money over time.
C
Inflation leads to higher purchasing power, while deflation leads to lower purchasing power.
D
Inflation is a general increase in the price level of goods and services, while deflation is a general decrease in the price level.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of inflation and deflation. Inflation refers to a general increase in the price level of goods and services over time, meaning that the average prices rise and the purchasing power of money falls.
Step 2: Recognize that deflation is the opposite of inflation. It is a general decrease in the price level of goods and services, which means prices fall and the purchasing power of money increases.
Step 3: Analyze the options given by comparing them to these definitions. For example, inflation is not caused by a decrease in the money supply; typically, an increase in the money supply can cause inflation.
Step 4: Note that inflation and deflation do not both refer to a rise in the value of money; inflation actually means the value of money decreases, while deflation means it increases.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description is the one that correctly states inflation as a general increase in prices and deflation as a general decrease in prices, reflecting their true economic meanings.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian