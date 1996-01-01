Compared to consumer markets, B2B (business-to-business) markets typically:
A
Are less influenced by derived demand
B
Have more standardized products
C
Feature more impulse purchases
D
Have fewer buyers but larger transaction sizes
1
Understand the concept of derived demand: In B2B markets, demand for products is often derived from the demand for the final goods that businesses produce. This means B2B demand is usually highly influenced by the demand in consumer markets.
Analyze product standardization: B2B products tend to be more customized or specialized to meet specific business needs, unlike consumer markets where products are often standardized for mass consumption.
Consider purchasing behavior: Impulse purchases are more common in consumer markets due to individual consumer behavior, whereas B2B purchases are typically planned and involve formal decision-making processes.
Examine the number of buyers and transaction sizes: B2B markets usually have fewer buyers because businesses are fewer in number compared to individual consumers, but each transaction tends to be larger in size and value.
Conclude that the correct distinguishing feature of B2B markets compared to consumer markets is that they have fewer buyers but larger transaction sizes, reflecting the nature of business purchasing.
