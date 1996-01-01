Which of the following statements about the Production Possibilities Frontier (PPF) is true?
A
Points on the PPF represent combinations of goods that are produced with maximum efficiency.
B
Points outside the PPF are attainable with current resources and technology.
C
The PPF is always a straight line, indicating constant opportunity costs.
D
Points inside the PPF indicate that all resources are being used efficiently.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what the Production Possibilities Frontier (PPF) represents. The PPF shows the maximum possible combinations of two goods that an economy can produce given its resources and technology.
Step 2: Analyze points on the PPF. Points on the curve represent combinations where resources are fully and efficiently utilized, meaning the economy is producing at its maximum potential without waste.
Step 3: Consider points outside the PPF. These points represent combinations that are currently unattainable with the existing resources and technology, as they require more than what is available.
Step 4: Examine points inside the PPF. These points indicate that resources are not being used efficiently, as the economy could produce more of one or both goods without sacrificing anything.
Step 5: Understand the shape of the PPF. The PPF is typically bowed outwards (concave) due to increasing opportunity costs, not always a straight line. A straight line would imply constant opportunity costs, which is a special case.
Watch next
Master Understanding the PPF with a bite sized video explanation from Brian