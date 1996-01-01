Which of the following is NOT a frequently cited reason for restricting trade with other countries?
A
To safeguard national security interests
B
To increase consumer choice and lower prices
C
To prevent dumping of foreign goods at below-market prices
D
To protect domestic jobs from foreign competition
Step 1: Understand the context of trade restrictions. Countries often impose trade restrictions to protect certain economic or political interests.
Step 2: Identify common reasons for restricting trade, such as safeguarding national security, preventing dumping (selling goods below market prices to undermine local producers), and protecting domestic jobs from foreign competition.
Step 3: Recognize that increasing consumer choice and lowering prices are typically benefits of free trade, not reasons to restrict trade.
Step 4: Compare each option to these common reasons and determine which one does not align with the typical motives for trade restrictions.
Step 5: Conclude that 'To increase consumer choice and lower prices' is NOT a frequently cited reason for restricting trade, as it contradicts the usual goals of trade barriers.
