Which of the following natural resources was most essential for supporting the process of industrialization during the 18th and 19th centuries?
A
Coal
B
Salt
C
Gold
D
Diamonds
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of industrialization during the 18th and 19th centuries, which involved the development of machinery, factories, and transportation systems.
Identify the role of natural resources in industrialization, focusing on those that provided energy or raw materials essential for manufacturing and production.
Recognize that coal was a primary energy source during this period, fueling steam engines, factories, and transportation such as trains and ships.
Compare coal with other resources listed (salt, gold, diamonds) and evaluate their relevance to industrial processes; note that salt, gold, and diamonds had limited or different economic roles not directly tied to powering industrial machinery.
Conclude that coal was the most essential natural resource for supporting industrialization because it provided the necessary energy to drive technological advancements and mass production.
