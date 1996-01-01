How can e-commerce help businesses with scattered geographical locations better compete?
A
By reducing the need for physical storefronts and enabling access to a wider customer base
B
By limiting the ability to advertise products to local markets only
C
By making it harder to track inventory across multiple locations
D
By increasing transportation costs for all products sold online
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the core challenge for businesses with scattered geographical locations: managing physical presence and reaching customers effectively across different areas.
Recognize that e-commerce reduces the reliance on physical storefronts, which can be costly and difficult to maintain in multiple locations.
Analyze how e-commerce platforms enable businesses to access a wider customer base beyond their immediate local markets, increasing potential sales opportunities.
Consider the incorrect options: limiting advertising to local markets contradicts the broad reach of e-commerce; tracking inventory can be improved with digital tools; transportation costs vary but are not necessarily increased for all online sales.
Conclude that the main competitive advantage of e-commerce for such businesses is the reduction in physical storefront needs combined with expanded market access.
