Which of the following is the best example of an oligopoly?
A
Wheat farming
B
The automobile industry
C
Local barber shops
D
National postal service
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of an oligopoly. An oligopoly is a market structure characterized by a small number of firms that dominate the market, producing similar or differentiated products, and where each firm's decisions affect the others.
Step 2: Analyze each option in terms of market structure characteristics. Wheat farming is typically a perfectly competitive market with many small producers and homogeneous products.
Step 3: Local barber shops usually represent monopolistic competition, with many sellers offering differentiated services but no single firm dominating the market.
Step 4: The national postal service is often a government monopoly or a regulated monopoly, not an oligopoly, since it is usually the sole or primary provider.
Step 5: The automobile industry fits the oligopoly model because it consists of a few large firms that dominate the market, produce differentiated products, and have significant market power influencing prices and output.
