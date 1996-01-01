Which of the following is a major advantage of a market economy?
A
It eliminates the need for competition among firms.
B
It allows resources to be allocated efficiently through the price mechanism.
C
It ensures that the government controls all production decisions.
D
It guarantees equal distribution of income among all citizens.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a market economy, which is an economic system where decisions about production and consumption are guided by the interactions of individuals and firms in markets, primarily through supply and demand.
Step 2: Recognize that in a market economy, prices serve as signals that help allocate resources efficiently. When demand for a good increases, its price tends to rise, encouraging producers to supply more and consumers to use less, balancing the market.
Step 3: Identify that competition among firms is a key feature of a market economy, not something that is eliminated. Competition drives innovation and efficiency.
Step 4: Note that government control over production decisions is characteristic of a command economy, not a market economy, so this is not an advantage of a market economy.
Step 5: Understand that a market economy does not guarantee equal income distribution; income inequality can exist. The major advantage is efficient resource allocation through the price mechanism.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian