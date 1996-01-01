If having a warranty on a car is important, a person should buy a car that is:
A
used, because used cars always have longer warranties
B
sold by a private owner, as private sales guarantee warranties
C
new, since new cars typically come with a manufacturer's warranty
D
older, since older cars are more likely to have warranties
1
Understand the concept of a warranty: A warranty is a guarantee provided by the manufacturer or seller that promises to repair or replace a product if necessary within a certain period of time.
Recall typical warranty policies for cars: New cars usually come with a manufacturer's warranty that covers repairs for a specific duration or mileage, while used cars may have limited or no warranty depending on the seller and the car's condition.
Analyze the options given: Used cars do not always have longer warranties; private sales often do not guarantee warranties; older cars are less likely to have warranties because warranties expire over time.
Conclude that the best choice for someone who values having a warranty is to buy a new car, as new cars typically come with a manufacturer's warranty that provides coverage and peace of mind.
Summarize that the correct answer is 'new' because it aligns with the economic understanding of warranties and consumer protection in car purchases.
