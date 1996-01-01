Which of the following is NOT a type of incentive?
A
Monetary incentive
B
Moral incentive
C
Physical law
D
Social incentive
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what an incentive is in microeconomics. An incentive is something that motivates or encourages a person to take a particular action or behave in a certain way.
Step 2: Identify the common types of incentives. These typically include monetary incentives (financial rewards), moral incentives (appealing to a person's sense of right and wrong), and social incentives (influences from social groups or society).
Step 3: Analyze each option given: Monetary incentive, Moral incentive, Social incentive, and Physical law.
Step 4: Recognize that 'Physical law' is not an incentive because it refers to natural laws governing physical phenomena, not a motivating factor for human behavior.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the option that is not a type of incentive, which is 'Physical law'.
