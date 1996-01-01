Understand the concept of marginal product per dollar spent: It measures the additional output produced by spending one more dollar on a particular input. For labor, it is calculated as $\frac{MPL}{W}$, where $MPL$ is the marginal product of labor and $W$ is the wage rate. For capital, it is $\frac{MPK}{R}$, where $MPK$ is the marginal product of capital and $R$ is the rental rate of capital.