In the context of competitive markets, the strength or weakness of the potential entry of rivals as a competitive force is best described as:
A
the availability of substitute products
B
the threat of new entrants
C
the bargaining power of buyers
D
the intensity of rivalry among existing firms
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem, which is about competitive markets and the forces that influence competition within an industry.
Step 2: Recognize that the question is asking about the impact of potential new competitors entering the market, which relates to how easily new firms can join and compete.
Step 3: Recall the framework known as Porter's Five Forces, which identifies five key competitive forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of substitute products, and intensity of rivalry among existing firms.
Step 4: Identify that the 'threat of new entrants' specifically refers to the strength or weakness of potential new competitors entering the market and challenging existing firms.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options given, the 'threat of new entrants' best describes the competitive force related to the potential entry of rivals.
