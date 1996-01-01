Which of the following best describes the economic situation in Bangladesh?
A
Bangladesh is a low-income country with little economic growth and a declining population.
B
Bangladesh is a developing country with a rapidly growing economy, driven primarily by the textile and garment industry.
C
Bangladesh is a highly industrialized nation with a large export of advanced technology products.
D
Bangladesh is an oil-rich country with most of its GDP coming from petroleum exports.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key economic terms used in the options: 'low-income country', 'developing country', 'highly industrialized nation', and 'oil-rich country'. Each term describes a different stage or characteristic of economic development.
Step 2: Recognize that a 'developing country' typically has a growing economy, improving infrastructure, and expanding industries, but is not yet fully industrialized or wealthy.
Step 3: Identify Bangladesh's main economic drivers, such as the textile and garment industry, which is known to be a significant contributor to its economic growth and export earnings.
Step 4: Compare the options with known facts about Bangladesh: it is not oil-rich, nor is it highly industrialized with advanced technology exports, and its population is growing rather than declining.
Step 5: Conclude that the option describing Bangladesh as a developing country with a rapidly growing economy driven by the textile and garment industry best fits the economic situation of Bangladesh.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian