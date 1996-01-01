Many market conditions impact housing prices. Which of the following is a true statement?
A
A decrease in demand for housing, with supply held constant, will generally lead to higher equilibrium prices.
B
An increase in demand for housing, with supply held constant, will generally lead to higher equilibrium prices.
C
Market equilibrium is unaffected by changes in either supply or demand.
D
An increase in the supply of housing, with demand held constant, will generally lead to higher equilibrium prices.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the basic concepts of supply and demand in a market. Demand refers to how much consumers want to buy at different prices, while supply refers to how much producers are willing to sell at different prices.
Step 2: Recall the law of demand: when demand increases (with supply constant), the equilibrium price tends to rise because more buyers compete for the same quantity of goods.
Step 3: Recall the law of supply: when supply increases (with demand constant), the equilibrium price tends to fall because more goods are available, reducing the price needed to sell them.
Step 4: Analyze each statement by applying these laws: a decrease in demand with constant supply generally lowers prices, not raises them; an increase in demand with constant supply raises prices; changes in supply or demand do affect equilibrium; an increase in supply with constant demand lowers prices, not raises them.
Step 5: Conclude that the true statement is the one that says an increase in demand, with supply held constant, will generally lead to higher equilibrium prices.
Watch next
Master Big Daddy Shift Summary with a bite sized video explanation from Brian