there are significant barriers to entry in the market
B
producers can easily increase production in response to price changes
C
the good requires highly specialized inputs that are difficult to obtain
D
the time period considered is very short
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of price elasticity of supply, which measures how much the quantity supplied of a good responds to a change in its price.
Recall that supply tends to be more elastic when producers can adjust production easily and quickly in response to price changes.
Analyze each option: barriers to entry limit new producers, making supply less elastic; specialized inputs are hard to obtain, restricting production flexibility; a very short time period limits producers' ability to adjust output.
Identify that the condition where producers can easily increase production in response to price changes corresponds to a more elastic supply.
Conclude that the supply of a good is more elastic when producers have the ability to adjust production easily, reflecting greater responsiveness to price changes.
