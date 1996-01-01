Which type of economic analysis is most closely associated with the statement: 'Broad government intervention works to achieve equal results and to maintain an ordered liberty'?
A
Descriptive analysis
B
Empirical analysis
C
Normative analysis
D
Positive analysis
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the types of economic analysis. There are mainly two broad categories: positive analysis and normative analysis.
Step 2: Positive analysis deals with objective, fact-based statements that can be tested or validated, such as 'If the government raises taxes, consumption will decrease.'
Step 3: Normative analysis involves value judgments or opinions about what ought to be, often including words like 'should' or 'works to achieve,' reflecting goals or ideals.
Step 4: The statement 'Broad government intervention works to achieve equal results and to maintain an ordered liberty' expresses a value judgment about what the government should do, which aligns with normative analysis.
Step 5: Therefore, identify that this statement is most closely associated with normative analysis because it prescribes a desired outcome rather than describing or testing a fact.
