Which of the following best explains when a country's level of economic development might mislead an international investor?
A
When the country imposes high tariffs on imported goods.
B
When the country has a large agricultural sector relative to manufacturing.
C
When the reported economic development is based on outdated or inaccurate data, leading investors to overestimate future returns.
D
When the country has a high population growth rate but low GDP per capita.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of economic development as it relates to international investment. Economic development typically refers to improvements in standards of living, income levels, and economic productivity within a country.
Step 2: Recognize that international investors rely on economic development indicators, such as GDP growth, GDP per capita, and other economic data, to assess the potential risks and returns of investing in a country.
Step 3: Analyze why certain factors might mislead investors. For example, high tariffs or a large agricultural sector provide structural information but do not necessarily mislead if data is accurate and current.
Step 4: Identify that outdated or inaccurate data can cause investors to overestimate the country's economic potential because the reported figures may not reflect the current economic reality or future prospects.
Step 5: Conclude that the most misleading scenario for investors is when economic development data is unreliable or outdated, as this directly affects their ability to make informed investment decisions.
