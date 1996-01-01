In a competitive market, who among the following is considered a price taker?
An individual wheat farmer selling in a large national market
A major airline setting ticket prices
A local electricity utility company
A smartphone manufacturer with a unique product
Understand the concept of a price taker: In microeconomics, a price taker is a firm or individual who must accept the market price as given because their own transactions are too small to influence the market price.
Identify the characteristics of a perfectly competitive market: Many buyers and sellers, homogeneous products, free entry and exit, and perfect information. Firms in such markets are price takers.
Analyze each option in the context of price-taking behavior:
- An individual wheat farmer sells a standardized product in a large market with many sellers, so they cannot influence the price.
- A major airline can influence ticket prices due to market power and product differentiation.
- A local electricity utility often has monopoly power and sets prices regulated or otherwise.
- A smartphone manufacturer with a unique product has market power and can set prices.
Conclude that the individual wheat farmer fits the definition of a price taker because they operate in a competitive market with many sellers and a homogeneous product.
Summarize that price takers accept the market price and cannot influence it, which applies to the individual wheat farmer in the large national market.
