An emphasis on the changing needs of customers is called customer:
A
differentiation
B
surplus
C
orientation
D
segmentation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms related to customer focus in microeconomics and marketing. These include 'differentiation', 'surplus', 'orientation', and 'segmentation'.
Step 2: Define 'customer orientation' as a business approach that prioritizes understanding and meeting the changing needs and preferences of customers.
Step 3: Recognize that 'differentiation' refers to making a product or service distinct from competitors, not necessarily focusing on changing customer needs.
Step 4: Understand that 'surplus' relates to the difference between what consumers are willing to pay and what they actually pay, which is unrelated to customer needs emphasis.
Step 5: Know that 'segmentation' involves dividing a market into distinct groups of buyers with different needs or characteristics, but it is not the same as focusing on changing customer needs overall.
Watch next
Master Consumer Surplus in a Small Setting with a bite sized video explanation from Brian