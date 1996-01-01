Which of the following best describes the economic concept illustrated when the Regal Cycle Company manufactures three types of bicycles?
A
Price controls imposed by the government
B
Perfect competition with identical goods
C
Product differentiation in a competitive market
D
Monopoly power due to a single product
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of product differentiation. This occurs when firms produce goods that are similar but not identical, allowing them to distinguish their products from competitors'.
Step 2: Recognize that the Regal Cycle Company manufacturing three types of bicycles illustrates product differentiation because each type of bicycle can be seen as a distinct product variant.
Step 3: Contrast this with perfect competition, where goods are identical and firms are price takers, which does not fit the scenario of multiple bicycle types.
Step 4: Note that price controls imposed by the government refer to legal limits on prices, which is unrelated to the variety of products offered by a firm.
Step 5: Understand that monopoly power arises when a single firm dominates the market with a unique product, which is not the case here since multiple types of bicycles imply product variety rather than a single product monopoly.
