Which of the following is an example of a tax you must pay?
A
A tip given to a restaurant server
B
A lottery prize received
C
Sales tax on purchased goods
D
Interest earned from a savings account
1
Understand the definition of a tax: A tax is a compulsory financial charge or some other type of levy imposed by a government on individuals or entities to fund government spending and public services.
Analyze each option to determine if it fits the definition of a tax:
- A tip given to a restaurant server is a voluntary payment made directly to the server and is not imposed by the government.
- A lottery prize received is income or a gain, not a payment made to the government; however, taxes may be applied to the prize afterward, but the prize itself is not a tax.
- Sales tax on purchased goods is a mandatory charge imposed by the government on the sale of goods and services, making it a clear example of a tax you must pay.
