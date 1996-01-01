Given the following table of long-run total costs for three different firms, which firm is most likely using the cost-minimizing combination of labor and capital?Firm A: Total Cost = 500Firm B: Total Cost = 450Firm C: Total Cost = 480Assume all firms produce the same level of output and face identical input prices.
A
Firm C
B
Firm A
C
Firm B
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the long-run total cost (LRTC) represents the minimum cost at which a firm can produce a given level of output when all inputs are variable.
Since all firms produce the same output level and face identical input prices, the firm with the lowest long-run total cost is the one that uses the cost-minimizing combination of labor and capital.
Compare the total costs of the three firms: Firm A has a total cost of 500, Firm B has 450, and Firm C has 480.
Identify the firm with the lowest total cost, which indicates the most efficient use of inputs to minimize costs.
Conclude that the firm with the lowest long-run total cost is the one most likely using the cost-minimizing combination of labor and capital.
