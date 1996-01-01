Which part of the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964 was specifically designed to help young people learn a trade?
A
VISTA (Volunteers in Service to America)
B
Job Corps
C
Head Start
D
Community Action Program
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964, which aimed to reduce poverty and provide opportunities for disadvantaged groups.
Identify the programs created under the Act and their primary purposes: VISTA focused on volunteer service, Head Start on early childhood education, Community Action Program on local community initiatives.
Recognize that the program designed specifically to help young people learn a trade is the one focused on vocational training and skill development.
Recall that Job Corps was established to provide free education and vocational training to young people, helping them gain skills for employment.
Conclude that among the options, Job Corps is the part of the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964 specifically designed to help young people learn a trade.
