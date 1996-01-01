Understand the concept of a budget line: it represents all combinations of goods that a consumer can purchase by spending their entire budget. Mathematically, it is expressed as $P_x Q_x + P_y Q_y = M$, where $P_x$ and $P_y$ are prices of goods $x$ and $y$, $Q_x$ and $Q_y$ are quantities, and $M$ is the consumer's total budget.