Which of the following combinations is unattainable for a consumer given their budget line?
A
A combination that lies inside the budget line
B
A combination that lies on the budget line
C
A combination where the consumer spends exactly their entire budget
D
A combination that lies outside the budget line
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a budget line: it represents all combinations of goods that a consumer can purchase by spending their entire budget. Mathematically, it is expressed as $P_x Q_x + P_y Q_y = M$, where $P_x$ and $P_y$ are prices of goods $x$ and $y$, $Q_x$ and $Q_y$ are quantities, and $M$ is the consumer's total budget.
Identify what it means for a combination to lie inside the budget line: this means the consumer spends less than their total budget, so $P_x Q_x + P_y Q_y < M$. Such combinations are attainable because the consumer can afford them without exhausting their budget.
Recognize that combinations on the budget line satisfy $P_x Q_x + P_y Q_y = M$, meaning the consumer spends their entire budget exactly. These combinations are attainable and represent the consumer's maximum purchasing power.
Analyze combinations outside the budget line: these satisfy $P_x Q_x + P_y Q_y > M$, meaning the consumer would need more money than they have to afford these combinations. Therefore, these are unattainable given the budget constraint.
Conclude that the unattainable combinations for a consumer are those that lie outside the budget line, as they require spending beyond the consumer's available budget.
