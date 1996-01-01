Economic factors in decision making fall under the category of:
A
Externalities
B
Market structures
C
Consumer preferences
D
Factors of production
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the problem. Economic factors in decision making typically refer to inputs or resources used in production, which are known as 'Factors of Production'.
Step 2: Review the options given: Externalities, Market structures, Consumer preferences, and Factors of production. Each term has a distinct meaning in microeconomics.
Step 3: Define each option briefly: Externalities are costs or benefits affecting third parties; Market structures describe the organization of markets; Consumer preferences relate to individual choices; Factors of production are resources like labor, capital, land, and entrepreneurship.
Step 4: Recognize that economic factors influencing decision making usually involve resources or inputs, which aligns with 'Factors of production'.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct category for economic factors in decision making is 'Factors of production' because they directly affect production and economic choices.
Watch next
Master Land, Labor, and Physical Capital with a bite sized video explanation from Brian