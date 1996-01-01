How did the enclosure movement foster England's desire to colonize?
A
By encouraging the development of local industries, making colonization unnecessary.
B
By increasing domestic food production, reducing the need for overseas expansion.
C
By displacing rural workers, creating a surplus labor force that sought opportunities abroad.
D
By promoting religious tolerance, leading to peaceful relations with neighboring countries.
1
Understand the Enclosure Movement: It was a process in England where common lands were privatized and enclosed, often by fencing, which transformed shared agricultural land into individually owned plots.
Recognize the Economic Impact: Enclosure increased agricultural efficiency but also displaced many rural workers who previously relied on common lands for subsistence farming.
Analyze the Labor Market Effect: The displacement created a surplus labor force—many rural workers lost their livelihoods and had limited employment opportunities within England.
Connect to Colonization: This surplus labor force became motivated to seek new opportunities abroad, fueling England's desire to establish colonies where these displaced workers could settle and work.
Summarize the Link: Therefore, the Enclosure Movement indirectly fostered colonization by pushing displaced rural workers to migrate overseas, supporting England's expansionist goals.
