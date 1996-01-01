Competing against other potential employees for a job is an example of the:
A
rationing function of prices
B
creation of black markets
C
allocative inefficiency caused by price floors
D
price ceiling effect
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of the rationing function of prices: Prices help allocate scarce resources by determining who gets what based on willingness and ability to pay.
Recognize that competing for a job involves individuals responding to wage offers, which are prices for labor, thus illustrating how prices ration employment opportunities.
Eliminate other options by defining them: creation of black markets involves illegal trading, allocative inefficiency caused by price floors refers to surplus due to minimum prices, and price ceiling effect relates to shortages caused by maximum prices.
Connect the idea that competition among employees for a job reflects how prices (wages) ration limited job opportunities among many potential workers.
Conclude that this scenario exemplifies the rationing function of prices, as wages help allocate jobs to those willing and able to work at those prices.
Watch next
Master Price Ceilings with a bite sized video explanation from Brian