Which of the following is an example of a political pull factor that draws people to move to a certain location?
A
Strict immigration laws
B
High unemployment rates
C
Frequent political unrest
D
Stable government and protection of civil liberties
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'pull factors' in migration: these are positive attributes or conditions that attract people to move to a particular location.
Recognize that political pull factors relate to the political environment of a place, such as stability, safety, and protection of rights.
Analyze each option to determine if it is a pull factor (attracts people) or a push factor (drives people away). For example, 'strict immigration laws' and 'frequent political unrest' are typically push factors, not pull factors.
Identify that 'stable government and protection of civil liberties' represent a positive political environment, which is a classic example of a political pull factor.
Conclude that the correct example of a political pull factor is 'stable government and protection of civil liberties' because it attracts people seeking safety and political freedom.
