Demographic segmentation is segmentation based on all of the following except:
A
Age
B
Income
C
Gender
D
Lifestyle
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that demographic segmentation divides a market based on measurable population characteristics such as age, income, gender, education, and occupation.
Recognize that age, income, and gender are all examples of demographic variables because they describe quantifiable traits of individuals or groups.
Identify that lifestyle, on the other hand, refers to the way people live, including their interests, activities, and opinions, which is part of psychographic segmentation, not demographic segmentation.
Therefore, to answer the question, distinguish between demographic variables (age, income, gender) and non-demographic variables like lifestyle.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Lifestyle' because it does not belong to demographic segmentation but to psychographic segmentation.
