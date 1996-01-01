Price equals marginal cost at the profit-maximizing output.
The firm faces a downward-sloping demand curve.
Firms can freely enter and exit the market.
There are many sellers producing identical products.
Understand the characteristics of a monopoly: A monopoly is a market structure where a single firm is the sole producer of a product with no close substitutes.
Recall that in a monopoly, the firm faces the entire market demand curve, which is typically downward-sloping. This means the firm can influence the price by adjusting the quantity it produces.
Recognize that unlike in perfect competition, a monopolist's price does not equal marginal cost at the profit-maximizing output. Instead, the monopolist sets output where marginal revenue equals marginal cost and charges a price based on the demand curve.
Note that free entry and exit of firms is a feature of perfectly competitive markets, not monopolies. In a monopoly, barriers to entry prevent other firms from entering the market.
Remember that many sellers producing identical products is a characteristic of perfect competition, not monopoly, where there is only one seller.
