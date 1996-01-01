Which of the following is NOT a characteristic of the structure of perfectly competitive markets?
A
Products are differentiated
B
There are many buyers and sellers
C
There is free entry and exit
D
Firms are price takers
Step 1: Understand the defining characteristics of a perfectly competitive market. These typically include: many buyers and sellers, homogeneous (identical) products, free entry and exit of firms, and firms being price takers.
Step 2: Analyze the option 'Products are differentiated.' In a perfectly competitive market, products must be identical or homogeneous, meaning no differentiation exists between products offered by different sellers.
Step 3: Review the other options: 'There are many buyers and sellers,' 'There is free entry and exit,' and 'Firms are price takers.' All of these are standard characteristics of perfect competition.
Step 4: Conclude that the characteristic that is NOT part of perfect competition is 'Products are differentiated,' because product differentiation is a feature of imperfect competition, such as monopolistic competition.
Step 5: Summarize that the key to identifying the correct answer is knowing that perfect competition requires identical products, so any mention of product differentiation indicates a market structure other than perfect competition.
