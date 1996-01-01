How did Apple address consumers' diminishing marginal utility for iPads in order to maintain sales and consumer surplus?
A
By introducing new features and regular product updates to increase perceived value
B
By limiting the availability of iPads to create artificial scarcity
C
By significantly lowering the price of all iPad models each year
D
By bundling iPads with unrelated products to force purchases
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of diminishing marginal utility, which means that as a consumer consumes more units of a product, the additional satisfaction (utility) gained from each extra unit tends to decrease.
Step 2: Recognize that to maintain sales and consumer surplus despite diminishing marginal utility, a firm must find ways to increase the perceived value of the product so that consumers continue to find it worthwhile to purchase.
Step 3: Analyze the options given: lowering prices significantly each year could reduce revenue and may not sustain perceived value; limiting availability to create scarcity affects supply but not utility directly; bundling with unrelated products may not increase the core product's utility.
Step 4: Identify that introducing new features and regular product updates effectively increases the product's utility by enhancing its capabilities and appeal, thus counteracting diminishing marginal utility.
Step 5: Conclude that by continuously innovating and updating the iPad, Apple maintains consumer interest and perceived value, which helps sustain sales and consumer surplus over time.
Watch next
Master Consumer Surplus in a Small Setting with a bite sized video explanation from Brian