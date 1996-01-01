Coffee pots and televisions would be classified as what type of goods according to the four types of goods and their characteristics?
A
Common resources
B
Public goods
C
Club goods
D
Private goods
1
Recall the four types of goods classified by their characteristics of excludability and rivalry: Private goods, Public goods, Common resources, and Club goods.
Understand that Private goods are both excludable (people can be prevented from using them) and rivalrous (one person's consumption reduces availability for others).
Recognize that Public goods are non-excludable and non-rivalrous, meaning no one can be excluded and one person's use does not reduce availability for others.
Identify that Common resources are rivalrous but non-excludable, so they can be depleted but are hard to restrict access to.
Note that Club goods are excludable but non-rivalrous, meaning access can be controlled but one person's use does not reduce availability for others. Since coffee pots and televisions are both excludable and rivalrous, they fit the definition of Private goods.
