Which of the following would be a short-term decision for a grocery store?
A
Changing the store's product mix permanently
B
Building a new store location
C
Hiring additional cashiers for the holiday season
D
Purchasing land for future expansion
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between short-term and long-term decisions in microeconomics. Short-term decisions typically involve choices that can be reversed or adjusted quickly without large investments, while long-term decisions involve significant commitments and investments that are not easily changed.
Analyze each option in the context of the grocery store: Changing the product mix permanently implies a long-term strategic change, as it affects the store's identity and customer base over time.
Building a new store location requires substantial investment and planning, making it a long-term decision due to the time and resources involved.
Hiring additional cashiers for the holiday season is a temporary adjustment to meet increased demand, which can be reversed after the season ends, making it a short-term decision.
Purchasing land for future expansion is a capital investment with long-term implications, so it is considered a long-term decision.
