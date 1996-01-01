Which of the following is an example of a goods producing business?
A restaurant
A consulting agency
A car manufacturing company
A law firm
Step 1: Understand the difference between goods-producing and service-producing businesses. Goods-producing businesses create tangible products that can be touched and stored, while service-producing businesses provide intangible services.
Step 2: Identify the nature of each option: A restaurant provides food services (service), a consulting agency offers professional advice (service), a car manufacturing company produces physical cars (goods), and a law firm provides legal services (service).
Step 3: Recognize that a car manufacturing company fits the definition of a goods-producing business because it produces tangible products (cars).
Step 4: Conclude that among the given options, the car manufacturing company is the example of a goods-producing business.
Step 5: Remember that in microeconomics, distinguishing between goods and services is crucial for understanding production, market structures, and economic activities.
