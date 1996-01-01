To be identified as a market segment, members of the group must:
A
have similar willingness to pay for a product or service
B
always purchase the same quantity regardless of price
C
have identical consumer surplus for every transaction
D
be located in the same geographic area
1
Understand the concept of market segmentation: Market segments are groups of consumers who share similar characteristics that influence their purchasing behavior.
Recognize that a key criterion for defining a market segment is similarity in willingness to pay, which reflects how much consumers value a product or service and their readiness to pay a certain price.
Evaluate the other options: purchasing the same quantity regardless of price is unrealistic and not necessary for segmentation; identical consumer surplus is too restrictive and unlikely; geographic location can be a factor but is not the defining criterion by itself.
Conclude that the defining feature of a market segment is that members have similar willingness to pay, as this allows firms to target pricing and marketing strategies effectively.
Summarize that identifying market segments based on willingness to pay helps firms differentiate customers and tailor their offerings to maximize profit.
