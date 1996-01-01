Which of the following is NOT a characteristic affecting consumer behavior?
A
Market equilibrium price
B
Preferences
C
Willingness to pay
D
Consumer surplus
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the question is asking to identify which option is NOT a characteristic that affects consumer behavior. Consumer behavior refers to how consumers make decisions about purchasing goods and services.
Step 2: Review each option in terms of its relation to consumer behavior: Preferences represent the tastes and likes of consumers, which directly influence their choices.
Step 3: Willingness to pay reflects the maximum amount a consumer is ready to spend for a good or service, which is a key factor in consumer decision-making.
Step 4: Consumer surplus is the difference between what consumers are willing to pay and what they actually pay, indicating the benefit consumers receive from a purchase, thus related to consumer behavior.
Step 5: Market equilibrium price is the price at which quantity demanded equals quantity supplied in the market; it is a market outcome rather than a characteristic of individual consumer behavior.
Watch next
Master Consumer Surplus in a Small Setting with a bite sized video explanation from Brian