For a firm operating under the kinked demand model, the profit-maximizing quantity occurs at the point where:
A
price equals marginal cost
B
demand is perfectly elastic
C
marginal cost intersects the vertical segment of the marginal revenue curve
D
average total cost equals marginal cost
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the kinked demand model: it describes a firm's demand curve as having a 'kink' due to different elasticities above and below the current price, leading to a discontinuous marginal revenue (MR) curve with a vertical segment.
Recall that the firm's marginal revenue curve in this model has a vertical segment corresponding to the kink in the demand curve, where MR is not well-defined over a range of quantities.
Recognize that profit maximization occurs where marginal cost (MC) intersects the marginal revenue curve; in the kinked demand model, this intersection happens on the vertical segment of the MR curve.
Note that at this point, small changes in marginal cost do not change the profit-maximizing quantity because the vertical segment allows for a range of MC values to intersect MR without changing quantity.
Therefore, the profit-maximizing quantity is found where the MC curve intersects the vertical segment of the MR curve, not necessarily where price equals MC or where demand is perfectly elastic.
