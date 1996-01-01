Which of the following is an example of an economic factor in a firm's general environment?
A
Employee training programs
B
Company management style
C
Interest rates
D
Advertising campaigns
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a firm's general environment in microeconomics. The general environment includes broad external factors that affect all firms in the economy, such as economic, technological, sociocultural, and political-legal forces.
Step 2: Identify what constitutes an economic factor. Economic factors typically include elements like interest rates, inflation, unemployment rates, and overall economic growth, which influence a firm's operations indirectly through the broader economy.
Step 3: Analyze each option to determine if it is an economic factor in the general environment: Employee training programs and advertising campaigns are internal or task environment factors, as they relate directly to firm operations; company management style is an internal organizational factor.
Step 4: Recognize that interest rates are an economic factor because they are part of the macroeconomic environment affecting borrowing costs, investment decisions, and overall economic activity, which impacts all firms.
Step 5: Conclude that among the given options, interest rates best represent an economic factor in the firm's general environment.
