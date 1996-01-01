Production activities for a customized product represent a(n):
A
example of productive inefficiency, since resources are not used to their full potential
B
point inside the production possibilities frontier, indicating underutilization of resources
C
point on the production possibilities frontier, demonstrating productive efficiency
D
movement beyond the production possibilities frontier, showing unattainable output
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of the Production Possibilities Frontier (PPF): it represents the maximum possible output combinations of two goods or services an economy can achieve when all resources are fully and efficiently utilized.
Recall that a point on the PPF indicates productive efficiency, meaning resources are used to their full potential without waste.
Recognize that a point inside the PPF indicates productive inefficiency or underutilization of resources, where the economy could produce more of one or both goods without sacrificing output.
Identify that a point beyond the PPF is unattainable with current resources and technology, representing output levels that cannot be achieved at present.
Apply these concepts to the customized product scenario: since production activities represent a point on the PPF, it demonstrates productive efficiency, meaning resources are being used optimally.
