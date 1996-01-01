Which of the following is an example of a positive, as opposed to a normative, statement?
A
An increase in the minimum wage will lead to higher unemployment among teenagers.
B
The government should increase the minimum wage to help low-income workers.
C
It is unfair that some people earn less than others.
D
Minimum wage laws are beneficial for society.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between positive and normative statements. Positive statements describe the world as it is and can be tested or validated with evidence. Normative statements express opinions or what ought to be and are subjective.
Step 2: Identify the nature of each statement given in the problem. For example, check if the statement makes a factual claim that can be tested (positive) or if it expresses a value judgment or opinion (normative).
Step 3: Analyze the statement 'An increase in the minimum wage will lead to higher unemployment among teenagers.' This statement predicts a cause-and-effect relationship that can be tested with data, making it a positive statement.
Step 4: Review the other statements: 'The government should increase the minimum wage to help low-income workers,' 'It is unfair that some people earn less than others,' and 'Minimum wage laws are beneficial for society.' These express opinions or value judgments, so they are normative statements.
Step 5: Conclude that the example of a positive statement is the one that makes a testable claim about the effect of minimum wage on teenage unemployment.
