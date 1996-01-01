In the context of supply and demand, what term describes the amount of a good that sellers are willing and able to supply at a given price?
A
Quantity supplied
B
Market equilibrium
C
Quantity demanded
D
Consumer surplus
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the basic concepts of supply and demand: 'Quantity supplied' refers to the specific amount of a good that sellers are willing and able to sell at a particular price, while 'Quantity demanded' refers to the amount buyers want to purchase at that price.
Recognize that 'Market equilibrium' is the point where quantity supplied equals quantity demanded, not the term describing the amount supplied at a given price.
Know that 'Consumer surplus' measures the difference between what consumers are willing to pay and what they actually pay, which is unrelated to the amount sellers supply.
Identify that the term describing the amount sellers are willing and able to supply at a given price is 'Quantity supplied'.
Summarize that 'Quantity supplied' is the correct term because it directly relates to the supply side at a specific price point.
Watch next
Master Equation of a Demand Curve with a bite sized video explanation from Brian