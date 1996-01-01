Which of the following effects did the introduction of the assembly line have on the nature of work in the United States?
A
It reduced the need for unskilled labor in factories.
B
It eliminated the division of labor in manufacturing.
C
It increased worker specialization and made tasks more repetitive.
D
It led to a decrease in overall production efficiency.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of the assembly line: It is a manufacturing process where a product is assembled in a sequential manner, with each worker performing a specific, repetitive task.
Recall the economic principle of division of labor: The assembly line increases specialization by breaking down production into smaller, simpler tasks, allowing workers to become highly skilled at one specific task.
Analyze the impact on labor: Since tasks become more specialized and repetitive, workers do not need to be skilled in multiple areas, but rather focus on one task, which increases efficiency and productivity.
Evaluate the options given: The assembly line does not reduce the need for unskilled labor; in fact, it often increases demand for unskilled or semi-skilled labor because tasks are simplified. It also does not eliminate division of labor; it enhances it. Lastly, it does not decrease production efficiency; it typically increases it.
Conclude that the correct effect of the assembly line is that it increased worker specialization and made tasks more repetitive, reflecting the nature of work changes in the United States.
