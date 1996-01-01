One sign of transition to a mixed-market economy is the establishment of:
A
private property rights
B
centralized price controls
C
barter systems replacing currency
D
complete government ownership of resources
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a mixed-market economy, which combines elements of both market economies and command economies, allowing for both private and government involvement in economic decisions.
Step 2: Recognize that private property rights are fundamental to market economies because they allow individuals and businesses to own and control resources and make economic decisions based on self-interest.
Step 3: Analyze the options given: centralized price controls and complete government ownership of resources are characteristics of command economies, not mixed-market economies.
Step 4: Note that barter systems replacing currency are typically associated with less developed or transitional economies, not specifically with mixed-market economies.
Step 5: Conclude that the establishment of private property rights is a key indicator of a transition toward a mixed-market economy because it enables market mechanisms to function alongside government regulation.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian