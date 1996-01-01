Which of the following types of markets typically include wholesalers or retailers?
A
Labor markets
B
Financial markets
C
Product markets
D
Factor markets
Step 1: Understand the definition of each market type. Labor markets involve the buying and selling of labor services, where workers offer their labor and firms demand it.
Step 2: Recognize that financial markets deal with the exchange of financial assets like stocks and bonds, facilitating investment and capital flow.
Step 3: Identify that product markets are where final goods and services are bought and sold, involving intermediaries such as wholesalers and retailers who distribute products from producers to consumers.
Step 4: Know that factor markets refer to markets for inputs used in production, such as land, labor, and capital, but do not typically include wholesalers or retailers.
Step 5: Conclude that wholesalers and retailers are part of the distribution chain in product markets, making product markets the correct answer.
