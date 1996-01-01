Suppose the market is initially in equilibrium. If the demand curve shifts leftward by 4 units at every price, what is the most likely effect on the new equilibrium price and quantity?
A
Equilibrium price will increase, but equilibrium quantity will decrease.
B
Both equilibrium price and quantity will decrease.
C
Both equilibrium price and quantity will increase.
D
Equilibrium price will decrease, but equilibrium quantity will increase.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the initial market equilibrium where quantity demanded equals quantity supplied at the equilibrium price.
Step 2: Recognize that a leftward shift in the demand curve by 4 units at every price means that, for any given price, consumers now want to buy 4 fewer units than before. This represents a decrease in demand.
Step 3: Recall that a decrease in demand shifts the demand curve to the left, which typically leads to a lower equilibrium price and a lower equilibrium quantity because suppliers must reduce prices to sell the smaller quantity demanded.
Step 4: Use the supply and demand framework to analyze the new intersection point: the new demand curve intersects the supply curve at a lower price and quantity compared to the original equilibrium.
Step 5: Conclude that both the equilibrium price and equilibrium quantity will decrease as a result of the leftward shift in the demand curve.
