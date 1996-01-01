Which of the following are two potential benefits for a country exporting goods like snowplows and sand to the Middle East?
A
Increased foreign exchange earnings and access to new markets
B
Reduced domestic employment and decreased production efficiency
C
Lower transportation costs and higher import tariffs
D
Decreased international relations and reduced product quality
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem, which involves identifying benefits for a country exporting goods to a foreign market, specifically snowplows and sand to the Middle East.
Step 2: Recall that exporting goods typically leads to increased foreign exchange earnings because the country receives payment in foreign currency for its exports.
Step 3: Recognize that exporting also provides access to new markets, allowing producers to sell more goods beyond their domestic market, potentially increasing sales and profits.
Step 4: Evaluate the other options by considering whether they represent benefits or drawbacks. For example, reduced domestic employment and decreased production efficiency are generally negative outcomes, not benefits.
Step 5: Conclude that the two potential benefits for the exporting country are increased foreign exchange earnings and access to new markets, as these align with standard economic advantages of exporting.
