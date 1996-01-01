Which of the following is NOT considered a factor of production in economics?
A
Labor
B
Money
C
Capital
D
Land
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of factors of production. In economics, factors of production are the resources used to produce goods and services. They typically include Land, Labor, Capital, and Entrepreneurship.
Step 2: Define each option given: Labor refers to human effort used in production; Capital refers to man-made resources like machinery and tools; Land refers to natural resources; Money, however, is not a productive resource but rather a medium of exchange or a financial asset.
Step 3: Analyze why Money is not a factor of production. Money facilitates transactions but does not directly contribute to the production process itself.
Step 4: Compare all options to the standard list of factors of production and identify which one does not fit the definition.
Step 5: Conclude that Money is NOT considered a factor of production because it does not directly produce goods or services.
